Burger went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Burger has gone 5-for-15 (.333) with three homers and eight RBI during a four-game hitting streak. He was on the bench to start Wednesday, but he came in as a pinch hitter for Joc Pederson in the sixth inning and stayed in the game at first base. Burger is up to five homers, 15 RBI, eight runs scored and four doubles while batting .254 with an .805 OPS through 18 contests this season. Burger was limited to 16 long balls in 103 contests last year, but he's found a bit more power early in 2026 despite striking out at a 31.1 percent rate so far.