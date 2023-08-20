Burger went 4-for-7 with a run scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Dodgers.

Burger was solid at the plate, collecting four of the Marlins' 13 hits between the two games. The third baseman extended his hitting streak to 11 games, a span in which he's gone 19-for-43 (.442) with six extra-base hits and nine RBI. He's at a .240/.305/.528 slash line with 27 home runs, 63 RBI, 52 runs scored and a stolen base through 105 contests between the Marlins and the White Sox this year. He's maintained steady playing time since he joined Miami.