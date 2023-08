Burger went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-5 loss to the Astros.

Burger's now hit safely in eight straight games, going 14-for-32 (.438) in that span. He's only hit one homer since joining Miami at the trade deadline, but he's now batting .340 (18-for-53) with an .888 OPS through 14 contests. Overall, the 27-year-old Burger's slashing .233/.297/.522 with 26 homers, 60 RBI and 50 runs scored through 381 plate appearances between the Marlins and White Sox.