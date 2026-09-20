Marsee went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Marsee has gone 9-for-17 over five games on the Padres' current road trip. The outfielder is now batting .232 with a .710 OPS, 11 home runs, 23 stolen bases, 39 RBI, 80 runs scored, 19 doubles and six triples through 149 contests. Marsee maintains strong plate discipline, but his batted-ball luck has faltered over a larger sample in 2026 -- he has a .285 BABIP this year compared to a .357 mark in 55 games in 2025.