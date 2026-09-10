Marsee went 4-for-6 with three RBI and a run scored during the Marlins' 15-14 loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

Wednesday's contest was a high-scoring affair, with Marsee tying a season high in both hits and RBI that included a one-run single in the ninth to cut the Marlins' deficit to one run. The 25-year-old center fielder has logged at least two hits in each of his last four games, going 11-for-18 with four RBI in that span. Marsee has a .682 OPS with 22 steals, nine home runs and 36 RBI across 559 plate appearances this season.