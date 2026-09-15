Marsee went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Marsee put together a strong performance at the dish, clubbing a solo homer in the fourth inning as part of a three-hit effort. The young center fielder has been locked in offensively this month, slashing .370/.453/.587 with two homers, six RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base across 13 September contests. On the year, he's hitting .226/.342/.350 with 10 homers, 37 RBI, 76 runs and 22 stolen bases in 145 games.