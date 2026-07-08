Marlins' Jakob Marsee: Walks off Seattle

Marsee went 2-for-4 with two RBI during the Marlins' 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Marsee extended Miami's lead to 3-0 with an RBI single in the third inning, but he made his biggest contribution in the 10th with a long, towering single that brought Xavier Edwards home for the game-winning run. It was the fifth time this season that Marsee logged at least two RBI and he's reached base safely in each of his last five games, going 5-for-15 with one home run, three RBI and four runs scored over that span.