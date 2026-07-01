Marlins' Javier Sanoja: Posts another three-hit game

Sanoja went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in a 14-3 rout of the Rockies on Tuesday.

Sanoja turned a one-run lead into a four-run advantage with a three-run blast in the third inning. He added two singles to log his third three-hit performance over his past four games. Sanoja has gone 9-for-16 over that stretch with seven RBI, five runs and two stolen bases. He has started four of the Marlins' past five contests and seems to be in line for a consistent role between shortstop and third base.