Sanoja went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Getting the start at second base and batting ninth, Sanoja took Colin Rea deep in the seventh inning for the Marlins' final runs in a 10-3 rout. The utility infielder has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .429 (12-for-28) during that heater with one double, two homers, four RBI and six runs, and he should remain a fixture in the lineup as long as Xavier Edwards (thumb) is sidelined, with Sanoja covering second base against right-handed pitching and sliding over to third base against lefties.