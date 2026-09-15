Sanoja went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple, two additional RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 8-7 loss to Arizona.

After roping a two-RBI triple in the second frame, Sanoja lined a solo homer in the fourth inning. Adding to his big day, the third baseman swiped second base in the eighth inning after reaching on a fielder's choice. Sanoja has been on an extended tear at the plate, slashing .339/.378/.571 with five homers, 21 RBI, 17 runs and five stolen bases over his past 30 games. The 24-year-old has put together a quietly strong 2026 campaign overall, hitting .293/.333/.454 with nine homers, 63 RBI, 47 runs and 11 stolen bases in 133 contests.