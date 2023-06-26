Miami activated Chisholm from the 10-day injured list Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Chisholm is back in the fold with the Marlins ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Boston following a six-week absence for a bout of turf toe in his right foot. He'll eventually need surgery to fully correct the issue, but the dynamic 25-year-old is hoping to delay that procedure until the offseason. He had slashed .229/.291/.403 with seven homers and 14 steals in 39 games prior to landing on the IL in mid-May.
