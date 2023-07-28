Chisholm (oblique) went through a full on-field workout Friday that included batting practice, outfield drills and running, the Marlins' website reports.

Out since July 2 due to a left oblique strain, Chisholm could require a rehab assignment before he rejoins Miami's lineup, but he appears to be closing in on a return to game action. The 25-year-old has had trouble staying healthy this season as he transitions to center field, but he's produced nine homers, 14 steals and a .745 OPS in 45 games.