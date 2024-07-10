Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

Chisholm has shown much more speed than power recently -- he has four steals over his last five games, but his homer Tuesday was his first since June 13. The 26-year-old is up to 11 long balls, 18 thefts, 41 RBI, 39 runs scored and a .258/.328/.417 slash line through 88 contests. Chisholm's rate stats are roughly in line with his career norms, but staying healthy has kept him on track to put up personal bests in most -- if not all -- of the counting-stat categories.