Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.

One of the multiple Yankees players who's been using a torpedo bat this season, Chisholm made some early waves by slugging four home runs in the team's first two series of the campaign, but his power surge has since tapered off a bit. He had gone just 2-for-31 with a pair of doubles over his previous eight games before ending his dry spell in the home-run column when he took Tyler Rogers deep in the eighth inning of Sunday's contest. If health prevails, Chisholm -- who has gone 4-for-4 in stolen-base attempts -- still looks to be a good bet for a second straight 20-20 season and perhaps even his first 30-30 season, but he's been sacrificing some of his contact skills as he sells out for more power. As a consequence, he's struck out at a career-high 36.9 percent rate this season, which has limited him to a .169 batting average and a Statcast-measured .210 xBA.