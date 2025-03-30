Chisholm went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and an additional run scored during Sunday's 12-3 win over the Brewers.
After delivering his first homer of the season during Saturday's 20-9 blowout, Chisholm continued the power display Sunday with two more long balls. The 27-year-old went 0-for-3 with a walk Opening Day but has now reached base six times with six RBI and five runs in the past two contests.
More News
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Launches first long ball of season•
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Displays power, speed in spring win•
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Launches first spring homer•
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Penciled in at second base•
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Reaches $5.85 million deal for 2025•
-
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: In cleanup spot again Wednesday•