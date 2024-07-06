Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

For the second straight game, Chisholm reached base three times while swiping a base. The 26-year-old has been doing his job of late at the top of the order, slashing .315/.378/.397 over his last 21 games, but he's scored only seven runs over that stretch due to the overall struggles of the Miami offense. On the season, Chisholm is batting what would be a career-high .262 with 10 homers, 16 steals, 37 runs and 40 RBI in 85 contests.