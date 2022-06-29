The Marlins placed Chisholm on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right lower-back strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Chisholm will be eligible to return from the IL on July 9, but Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com notes that the second baseman's timeline for a return is unclear, and a two-week recovery period may be on the optimistic side. If that's the case, the Marlins could elect to hold Chisholm out through the All-Star break, with Miami's final game of the first half coming June 17. However long Chisholm is on the shelf, Jon Berti will likely serve as Miami's everyday second baseman and leadoff man.