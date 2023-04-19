Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Giants.

Chisholm's bat was the difference in the Miami win, launching a three-run homer off Jakob Junis in the fourth inning to give the Marlins a 4-2 lead. Chisholm would also steal his fifth base of the year in the eighth. He's gone 3-for-7 with four RBI in his last two games against the Giants. Chisholm is now slashing .242/.309/.435 with three home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored through 62 at-bats this season.