Chisholm (toe) received a positive report from his foot specialist Wednesday, and he will begin to ease into baseball activities while traveling with the team on their upcoming road trip, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm was able to play catch on the field prior to Tuesday's game against Kansas City, and he received good news from the specialist that suggests he could be back on the field within the 4-to-6 week timeline he was handed in the middle of May when diagnosed with turf toe in his right foot. Chisholm will likely need a rehab assignment before he can return, but he could be back on the field for the Marlins in center field in the middle of June.