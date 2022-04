Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBI and a run scored in an 11-3 win Sunday over the Phillies.

Chisholm had a RBI triple in the second, a RBI double in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh as Miami finished the sweep of the Phillies. The 24-year-old now has six extra-base hits on the season and leads the Marlins with 10 RBI and a 1.234 OPS. After hitting eighth or ninth in the lineup in each game to start the season, the second baseman hit sixth Sunday.