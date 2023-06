Chisholm will have to undergo surgery after the season to repair the turf toe on his right foot, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Chisholm's recovery is coming along, as he was recently cleared to begin running and ramping up other baseball activities. While the hope is that he will be able to make it back in the coming weeks and be healthy enough to play the remainder of the season, Chisholm's toe won't be able to fully heal without surgery.