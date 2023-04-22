The Marlins selected Lindgren's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Saturday's doubleheader with the Guardians.
Miami is designating Lindgren as its 27th man for the doubleheader in Cleveland, so he'll presumably be sent back to Triple-A immediately following the twin bill. Devin Smeltzer is making a spot start in Game 1 but is just three days removed from making a 23-pitch relief appearance, so he'll likely be in line for a limited workload. Lindgren, who most recently covered five frames in a start for Jacksonville on April 15, could be the top option to eat innings once Smeltzer exits the game.