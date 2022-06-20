Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a stolen base in a 6-2 win Sunday over the Mets.

After striking out and grounding out in his first two big-league at-bats, Encarnacion took a 3-2 pitch from Seth Lugo deep for a grand slam in the seventh. He later reached on an error and stole a base. The 24-year-old was called up Friday but did not debut until Sunday's start. He hit .313/.385/.518 with 13 homers in 57 minor-league games to start the season, splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A.