Luzardo (3-6) took the loss Sunday against Washington, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings pitched.

The two runs charged to Luzardo were both solo home runs -- a first-inning shot by Lane Thomas followed by a fifth-inning blast courtesy of Jacob Young. While he only yielded two earned runs, Luzardo allowed baserunners in all five innings and mustered just two strikeouts. The hard-throwing southpaw has seen a steep drop-off in his strikeout rate compared to last year, plummeting from 10.48 K/9 to 7.83 K/9 this season. Overall, Luzardo has compiled a disappointing 5.00 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP and a 58:22 K:BB across 66.2 innings. He will look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend versus Seattle.