The Marlins recalled Wiemer from Triple-A Jacksonville, and he'll start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Miami brought Wiemer aboard as a replacement on the active roster for Kyle Stowers (oblique), who was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. With Stowers expected to miss several weeks while recovering from a Grade 1 strain, the Marlins will have a spot open in the everyday outfield, but the team could lean on a committee of players to replace him. The right-handed-hitting Wiemer will crack the lineup Sunday while the Red Sox send southpaw Garrett Crochet to the hill, but Wiemer could find playing time more difficult to come by against right-handed pitching. A skilled defender, Wiemer is capable of playing all three outfield spots, but he's struggled to a .203/.315/.357 slash line across 82 games with two Triple-A clubs this season.