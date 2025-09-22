The Marlins optioned Wiemer to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Wiemer will give up his spot on the 28-man active roster to outfielder Griffin Conine (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. After being recalled from Jacksonville on Aug. 17, Wiemer was used primarily as a short-side platoon outfielder and late-inning defensive replacement. He produced a .250/.293/.462 slash line with three home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs over 58 plate appearances.