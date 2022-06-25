Berti went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.

Despite reaching base three times, Berti didn't find his usual success as a runner. He got picked off at first base by Taijuan Walker in the first inning, then got thrown out trying to steal second in the ninth -- the first time Berti's been caught stealing since April 28, snapping a streak of 20 straight pilfers. The 32-year-old utility is in no danger of losing playing time however, given his .318/.389/.400 slash line in June.