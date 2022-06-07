Berti will start at third base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Berti received the leadoff nod in the Marlins' last game Sunday against the Giants, but that's only because Jazz Chisholm was getting the day off. Even though he'll drop in the lineup Tuesday with Chisholm back in action, Berti looks like he'll continue to hold down a regular role at third base until either of Joey Wendle (hamstring) or Brian Anderson (back) return from the injured list. While starting each of the Marlins' first six games of June, Berti went 8-for-22 with two doubles, four runs, two RBI and three stolen bases.