Berti will start in left field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker will continue to lean on the sizzling Berti, who will pick up his eighth straight start and his 10th in 11 games even though Miami has all its key position players available again with Jazz Chisholm and Avisail Garcia returning from the IL. Berti, who is slashing .472/.500/.611 with four extra-base knocks and three stolen bases since the All-Star break, is starting to gain traction in left field, where he's made three of his last four starts. While he continues to weld a hot bat, Berti looks as though he'll play ahead of Garcia and Avisail Garcia as the Marlins' third outfielder after Chisholm and Bryan De La Cruz.