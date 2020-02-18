Berti could see significant action this season even without a regular defensive spot in the starting lineup, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old got his first extended stint in the majors last year and posted a surprisingly solid .273/.348/.406 slash line while playing five different positions around the diamond (third base, shortstop and all three outfield spots). From a fantasy perspective, Berti's 17 steals in 20 attempts in only 73 games makes him a potential sleeper, but the Marlins will need to get him into the lineup consistently if he's going to take advantage of his speed. A super-utility role that sees him backing up Jonathan Villar in center field and the double-play duo of Isan Diaz and Miguel Rojas -- all of whom are unproven in one way or another -- could get Berti 4-5 starts a week.