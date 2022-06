Berti went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and a run scored Thursday against the Rockies.

Berti continued his torrid stolen base pace, and he now has 17 swipes across 20 starts in June. While his aggressiveness on the bases is the highlight, Berti has also hit .299 with 13 runs and 10 RBI in that span. With both Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) still sidelined, Berti should remain a fixture in the lineup for the time being.