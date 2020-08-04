Yamamoto was recalled by the Marlins on Tuesday.
The move was anticipated as Yamamoto will fill a role on the pitching staff amid the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak. With several starters recovering from the coronavirus, the right-hander should claim a role in the rotation. However, manager Don Mattingly has emphasized that the pitching staff will have to be flexible with their roles in the coming days. Yamamoto made 15 starts and recorded a 4.46 ERA and 1.14 ERA over 78.2 innings last season.
