Alfaro's placement on the injured list Friday is likely due to COVID-19, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
The Marlins haven't officially confirmed the reason for Alfaro's absence, but manager Don Mattingly's refusal to address the reasoning for the move directly parallels the non-answers given by teams in other known coronavirus cases. Francisco Cervelli will be the Marlins' top catcher in his absence.
