Soler went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Nationals.

The 30-year-old slugger took Andres Machado deep in the fourth inning, part of the Marlins' second five-run frame of the night. Soler appears to be coming out of his early-season funk, slashing .273/.385/.636 over his last 12 games with four of his 12 homers on the year.