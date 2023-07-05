Soler went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 15-2 win over St. Louis.

Soler had cooled off considerably since a torrid stretch in late May/early June. His three-hit performance Tuesday was just his second multi-hit effort in his last 21 games. Soler came into the day amid a 7-for-48 slump (.146) with just one homer in his prior 13 contests. Still, it's been a strong year overall for the 31-year-old slugger. Soler's slashing .248/.345/.523 with 22 homers, 49 RBI and 48 runs scored across 348 plate appearances in his second season with Miami.