Soler (back) took swings in the batting cage Friday at the Marlins' spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla., Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Soler landed on the shelf with lower-back spasms just after the All-Star break, but the back issues have plagued him throughout the season. The 30-year-old will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the big-league roster, so he's likely still at least a couple weeks away from being reistated.