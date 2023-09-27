Soler isn't in the Marlins' lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
After an 0-for-4 performance to begin the day, Soler will ride the pine to begin the second game of Wednesday's twin bill. Jake Burger will serve as Miami's DH while Jon Berti starts at third base.
