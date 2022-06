Soler was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Cardinals due to back discomfort, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Soler was slated to start in left field and bat third, but he was removed from the lineup shortly before first pitch. The 30-year-old has apparently played through the back issue of late, and he'll head to the bench Wednesday ahead of Miami's scheduled day off Thursday. Bryan De La Cruz will man left field in his place.