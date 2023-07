Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Orioles.

The veteran slugger took Yannier Cano deep in the eighth inning to bring the Marlins within a run, before the O's pulled away in the bottom of the frame. Soler extended his hitting streak to eight games in the process, and with 24 homers and 52 RBI through 89 contests, he remains on pace for his best power numbers since his 2019 campaign with the Royals.