Soler went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and one double in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Soler blasted his 18th and 19th long balls of the season Sunday to log his second consecutive game with three hits. The multi-homer effort was Soler's third of the season and bumped him up to second place in MLB in home runs, trailing only Pete Alonso. Although both of Soler's homers came against right-handed pitchers, he has dominated lefties in 2023, slashing .333/.438/.889 with a massive .556 ISO.