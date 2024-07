Bell is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Saturday marks Bell's first day off since June 24. He went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in the series opener Friday, and since his last day off, Bell has gone 4-for-39 with two RBI and 11 strikeouts. Jonah Bride will serve as the designated hitter Saturday and bat sixth against White Sox southpaw Garrett Crochet.