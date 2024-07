Bell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-3 victory versus the Orioles.

Bell belted the only long ball of the contest, swatting a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It was his second homer in three contests following a 22-game stretch during which he went deep only once. Bell has hit 11 home runs through 100 contests, so he'll have to pick up the pace to reach 20 long balls for the fifth time in his career.