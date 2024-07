Bell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional RBI in Monday's loss to the Mets.

Bell took Mets starter David Peterson deep in the fifth inning before adding his second RBI on a groundout in the ninth inning. The 31-year-old has struggled mightily during the month of July, batting just .136 with two home runs, seven RBI and three runs scored in 15 games played.