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Marlins' Josh Ekness: Facing six-week recovery timeline

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Monday that Ekness is expected to miss approximately six weeks due to a right calf strain, Kyle Sielaff of Marlins.tv reports.

After Ekness was spotted moving around in the Miami clubhouse with the aid of crutches following Sunday's loss to the Mets, the Marlins placed him on the 15-day injured list a day later. Ekness was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday but didn't make any relief appearances during his second stint of the season with the big club. Given the estimated six-week recovery timeline, Ekness will remain on the shelf through the All-Star break.

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