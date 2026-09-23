Ekness (3-4) earned the win after walking one and striking out two over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 8-2 extra-inning victory over the Cubs.

Ekness handled the bottom of the 11th inning with the game still tied at 2-2, working around a two-out walk to keep Chicago off the board. Miami then erupted for six runs in the top of the 12th, putting Ekness in position for his third victory. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.54 with this scoreless appearance, and he's ending the season on a strong note since he's not allowed a run in his last five appearances.