Chargois will serve as the Marlins' opening pitcher in Saturday's game at Pittsburgh, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chargois will be working as an opener for the fifth time this season and is likely to cover just one or two innings before giving way to a parade of relievers. Through 40.2 innings in the big leagues this season, Chargois has registered a 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB.