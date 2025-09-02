Bachar (5-2) took the loss in Monday's 2-0 defeat to the Nationals, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks in two innings. He struck out two.

Bachar made his first start of the season as an opener, but he didn't fare well over his two frames of work. It's unclear how the Marlins plan on deploying the right-hander going forward, though he'll likely need a few days off before becoming available from the bullpen again. Through 60.1 frames, Bachar owns a 3.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 67:27 K:BB.