Diaz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Diaz appeared in all three of the Marlins' games with the Mets over the weekend and started in two, going a collective 1-for-10 with a double and a run. While the lefty-hitting Diaz could have a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching while Jesus Aguilar (illness) is on the COVID-19-related injured list, the 25-year-old will likely continue to take a seat against southpaws such as the Mets' David Peterson.