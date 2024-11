The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization re-signed Diaz to a one-year, $600,000 contract Monday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

He can earn an additional $200,000 in incentives. Diaz, 28, began this season in the Mexican League before finishing it in the KBO, putting up an .849 OPS with seven homers in 29 contests for the Lions. He last appeared in the majors in 2022 with the Marlins.