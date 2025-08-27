Hicks went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

Getting the start at DH and batting fifth, Hicks produced his first three-hit performance since July 13, the last game before the All-Star break. The 26-year-old rookie has held his own in the majors after making the jump from Double-A as a Rule 5 pick out of the Tigers' system, slashing .262/.355/.360 over 313 plate appearances with four homers, 27 runs and 37 RBI.